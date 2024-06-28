WATCH : Mlilo off to Uganda Squash Tourney
Sports Reporter
ZIMBABWE Squash and Racquets Association president Lucky Mlilo leaves Harare this evening for Uganda.
He is also the continental body’s boss.
Mlilo will officiate and play in the Masters Category.
