Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

All roads lead to the Fuchs John Love and Peter Parnell Memorial Race at the Bulawayo Motorsport Park where Calvin Rademeyer will be among the participants.

https://youtu.be/up6rLJDXIq4

Rademeyer whom Zimpapers Sports Hub found fixing his car ahead of the Saturday event that is expected to attract over 20 enthusiasts said he was ready for the competition.