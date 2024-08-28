WATCH: Msiz’kay steals the spotlight at Isintu Festival UK

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

BULAWAYO-BASED musician, Msiz’kay, made a remarkable debut in the UK, by captivating the audience and stealing the limelight at the inaugural Isintu Festival at the Fillongley Hall in Coventry on Saturday.

Curated by versatile musician Sisa Senkosi, the festival was a vibrant celebration of African music and culture, uniting diverse talent and providing showgoers with an unforgettable experience.

The event featured a rich line-up of performers such as Linric Toto, Sisa Senkosi and DJ Zie, among other talented acts. The event opened with a captivating performance by globe-trotting Victoria Falls-based band Mokoomba, setting the tone for an evening filled with musical enchantment.

South African musician, Linric Toto, mesmerised the audience with his soulful Xhosa songs, while Maskandi artist Sisa Senkosi had the crowd singing along to her hit song Amahlolanyama, a heartfelt tribute to Bosso that struck a deep chord with revellers.

In between acts, DJ Zie Khumalo kept the energy high, spinning a dynamic mix of hits from various genres, ensuring the audience remained engaged and entertained throughout the event.

The grand finale belonged to Msiz’kay, the award-winning artiste who delivered a powerful and emotional performance that resonated deeply with fans. His rendition of the hit single On Top of the World (Phezu Komhlaba) sent the crowd into a frenzy, solidifying his status as a stand-out talent from Bulawayo. His exceptional performance left a lasting impression on those gathered for a night of cultural exchange and musical brilliance.

From video clips, it was clear that the room was filled with the spirit of unity and support, with some attendees expressing admiration for Msiz’kay by showering him with money during his performance.

Before taking to the stage, Msiz’kay said he hoped his first performance in the UK would inspire other artistes from Bulawayo and Matabeleland.

“I hope my performance here inspires other artistes and promoters. Bringing talent from Matabeleland and Bulawayo to this community helps people connect better with home. We need to inspire more artistes to share their music and talent because through music we can touch so many lives,” he said.

Event organiser, Sisa Senkosi was happy that the Isintu Festival UK finally took off after a previous attempt was thwarted by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. She extended her thanks to everyone who attended and supported the event.

“Sometimes you just want to plant a seed and watch it grow; it’s now up to us to make it bigger and better. Saturday was amazing; like any other event, there were hiccups here and there, but we made it happen. God showed up and showed off. May I thank everyone who supported us in any form or shape. Feedback from those who attended is that they had fun,” she shared on her Facebook page after the event.

Notable absentees at the festival were Austria-based Vusa Mkhaya and Germany-based rapper Awa Khiwe who were billed to perform.

Looking ahead, the Isintu Festival is set to debut in South Africa on September 21, where a line-up of exceptional artistes Insimbi ZeZhwane, Zinjaziyamluma, Sisa Senkosi and Slizer from Botswana, promises another unforgettable musical experience. — Follow X @MbuleloMpofu