09 Jun, 2022 - 10:06 0 Views
WATCH: Muchanyuka lands top ZTA post Ms Winnie Muchanyuka

The Chronicle

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

TOURISM executive, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka, has been appointed as substantive chief executive for the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) with immediate effect.

She takes over from Mr Givemore Chidzidzi, ZTA’s chief operating officer who has been on an acting capacity since the resignation of Dr Karikoga Kaseke last year due to ill-health.

ZTA board chairman, Mr Raynold Mawerera, made the announcement on Wednesday evening as he commended Mr Chidzidzi for having steered the ZTA ship while the authority was hunting for the substantive chief executive.

It was during this period that ZTA launched the ZimBho domestic tourism campaign and the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) initiative, driving the tourism sector on a positive trajectory.

…more to follow

 

 

