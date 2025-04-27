Watch: Music sensation Oriyano wins hearts of Bulawayo crowd at Shutdown gig

Amos Mpofu

Harare-based newcomer Oriyano has quickly won the hearts of music lovers, and his star is undeniably on the rise. After captivating audiences at the National Arts Merit Awards in Harare earlier this year, Oriyano cemented his place in the Zimbabwean music scene with a remarkable performance at the Bulawayo Shutdown gig on Saturday evening.

Though one of the last artistes to be included on the show’s line-up, Oriyano’s performance proved why he belongs at the top. He effortlessly bonded with the crowd, which included locals, festival-goers, and international visitors attending the just-ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

https://youtube.com/shorts/ljv06uFWVek

Fans were heard singing along to his tracks, Areka, Ndakuda, and Makarima Mupoto, word for word, showing just how much they have embraced his music.

Oriyano’s stage presence was magnetic, and his vocal power was undeniable, leaving the crowd begging for more. His energy lit up the stage, and it was clear that he had found a special connection with the Bulawayo audience.

Bursting onto the music scene only last year, Oriyano immediately attracted attention with his vocal resemblance to superstar Jah Prayzah, with many fans initially mistaking him for the seasoned icon. However, Oriyano has since carved out a unique identity, winning over fans with his distinct sound and undeniable talent.

As his fan base continues to grow, it is clear that Oriyano’s journey has just begun, and his future in the industry is bright.