WATCH: Musician Sobancane seeks aid for home’s final construction phase

Sobancane (real name Josphat Jikinya), a Maskandi musician, has shared that the construction of his house in Ezimnyama Village, Mangwe district is nearing completion.

The house is almost ready for plastering both on the inside and outside, with only 30 cement bags for plastering and two doors needed.

Expressing his excitement, Sobancane stated, “The house is almost complete. All that is needed is 30 cement bags and two doors for it to be fully complete so that it gets plastered both outside and inside. Those who wish to help can get in touch with Joyful (Ncube) in South Africa and Handsome (Sibanda) in Zimbabwe. Thank you so much,” he said.

In May, the musician, who resides in a one-roomed hut, appealed for help to upgrade it due to its unsuitable condition. His handlers, Joyful and Handsome took it upon themselves to mobilise funds for the construction of a two-roomed house, and people heeded the call to assist.

