Watch: Mzoe 7, Marosto Fire, Seh Calaz deliver unforgettable performances at Palace gardens

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

BULAWAYO-based musicians Mzoe 7 and Marosto Fire showcased their talent with stellar performances alongside Harare-based Zimdancehall sensation Seh Calaz at the Palace Hotel gardens this past weekend.

The artistes understood their mission: to keep attendees dancing throughout the night with one hit after another – and they delivered.

Marosto Fire warmed up the stage, kicking off his set with the track “Ingoma Iyadinda”. He then continued with a string of hits, including “Ebunandini”, “Enhlizweni Yami”, “Palace Hotel”, “Isikhova” and “Ngizafika eFrance”.

As the clock struck midnight, local superstar Mzoe 7 took the stage, introducing himself with his classic hit “Kwasa kwasa” which he performed multiple times as attendees joined him for a dance-off competition. The energy in the venue soared as fans danced to Mzoe 7’s tracks, including “Ulimenemene”, “Asambeni”, “Ginimbi”, “Othengayo” and “Tshilamoya”.

The headline act of the night, Seh Calaz, brought his A-game, delivering hit after hit. As he paused for the introduction of each instrumental, the crowd eagerly chanted, “Mabhanditi, Mabhanditi, Mabhanditi”.

Seh Calaz performed several of his popular tracks, including “Mumota Murikubvira”, “Mama”, “Mabhanditi” and “Kunyangwe Mukadaro” a heartfelt tribute to the late Soul Jah Love.

– @mthabisi_mthire