Watch: Mzoe7’s “Amalanga Awafani” tops South African music charts

Amalanga Awafani official video of the week on South Africa Music

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Mzoe7’s latest single, “Amalanga Awafani”, is making waves in the South African music scene, featuring as the song of the week on Channel O, a prominent music channel on DStv.

Watch here: https://youtu.be/qbuqf093Y6Q

On this track, Mzoe7 collaborated with Thandy Dhlana and LaDee, bringing together a talented, award-winning team.

“’Amalanga Awafani’ is doing great rounds on Channel O, featuring on the Hitlist playlist, Collabos playlist, and Amapiano Only. It’s a song that speaks to the soul, and the whole team gave it their all.”

Mzoe7 expressed his excitement about this development, considering it a significant achievement:

“It’s a great achievement to see our works being celebrated all over and featured among some of the great talents. I worked with a very talented team on this project. Thandy Dhlana and LaDee are incredibly versatile.

‘Amalanga Awafani’ also addresses mental health issues, and we are in the month of June, which celebrates Men’s Mental Health.”

The music video, shot by KeaitseFilms, has garnered particular praise from Mzoe7: “One thing I appreciate about this music video is that it also featured my mother as one of the main actors. I’m very proud of that.

“The video also features upcoming artists Macala and a young scholar, Godprovide, as the main actor. The inclusion of African Ndebele proverbs, wordplay, and Christian flavour makes it a full package,” he said.