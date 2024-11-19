Watch: Mzoe7’s “wedding” photos spark surprise . . . artiste comically apologises to fans for not inviting them

Sipepisiwe Moyo

Pictures of local musician Mzoe7 tying the knot have taken the internet by storm, leaving fans and followers puzzled with questions like “When did this happen?” and “Why wasn’t I invited?”

However, the mystery was recently unveiled – it was all part of a music video shoot for Mzoe7’s upcoming single, featuring rising artiste Macala.

Known for investing heavily in his music video production, Mzoe7 has once again outdone himself with the visuals for this new track, set to drop this Friday. He shared some insights into the song and the collaboration, expressing high praise for Macala, a young artiste he believes has a bright future ahead.

“I worked with Macala on this song, and I must say, he’s a very talented young man with great potential. The beat was created by Smashmaker, another top-tier music producer from Bulawayo,” Mzoe7 said.

“The song is about love – specifically, giving love without expecting anything in return because it can be disappointing if you don’t get the same love back.”

The music video, produced by Brooklyn Films, was a labour of love, with the team working tirelessly for the past week. Despite challenges brought on by persistent rain, the crew pushed through to capture the perfect shots for the video.

Mzoe7 is also gearing up for an exciting, festive season, promising to release two more songs. He emphasised the importance of having more music videos to strengthen his brand as an artist.

“With visuals, you don’t just create music; you elevate your whole brand. It’s essential to have strong visuals to connect with your audience and stand out in the industry,” he added.

The highly anticipated music video and upcoming tracks are expected to further cement Mzoe7’s place as one of the leading artistes in the region.