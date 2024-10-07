WATCH: National Hero Tshinga Dube’s last journey to Shangani

Pallbearers carry a casket bearing the body of the late National Hero retired Colonel Tshinga Dube on arrival at the family farm in Shangani yesterday

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE serene hills of Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube’s farm in Shangani, Insiza District, Matabeleland South Province, were awash with a sombre quietness, a far cry from their usual vibrancy, as hundreds of mourners thronged to bid their final farewells to the late national hero.

The poignant atmosphere was filled with an overwhelming sense of loss as people from all walks of life, some dressed in black, congregated at his magnificent homestead to pay homage to a true icon of the nation.

As the clock ticked towards 11AM, a military helicopter appeared in the skies, its thunderous rumble announcing its arrival. It gracefully landed on the farm, as the surrounding winds carried the sound of its rotor blades. The coffin, cradled within, was gingerly removed from the helicopter and meticulously placed into a Doves Funeral hearse, marking the commencement of a grand procession that would honour a man whose legacy transcended not only the national realm but also his local community.

The ceremony began with dignitaries from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, their impeccable uniforms serving as a vivid reminder of Col (Rtd) Dube’s exceptional military career. Close relatives followed, their heads bowed in grief as they cherished memories of a man who had devoted his life to serving his nation.

As the hearse came to a stop and the doors opened, a hush fell over the crowd.

The polished mahogany coffin, draped in the Zimbabwe flag, with its vibrant green, gold, red, white and black colours reflected the life of a man dedicated to his country’s liberation struggle, post-independence leadership and philanthropy. With great precision, six pallbearers lifted the casket and carried it to the open space, bearing it with the dignity of soldiers honouring their own.

Relatives, service chiefs, politicians, veterans of the liberation struggle, military personnel, business leaders and local villagers all gathered to pay tribute to Col (Rtd) Dube. Many of those present had been comrades-in-arms with him.

Col (Rtd) Dube’s family, including his wife, Nomathemba, and children, were seated at the front, even as tears flowed down their faces.

His wife raised her head at intervals to look at the coffin with a mix of sorrow and pride; the man who had been her life and partner for decades was lifeless in the coffin. His legacy will continue to live on, not just in history books, but also in the fields around her — in the farm they had built together.

His son, Dr Heron Dube, spoke of his father’s profound impact on their family. His words were a moving tribute to a man who had dedicated his life to the service of his country and people. Col (Rtd) Dube’s life may have come to an end, but his memory was sure to remain, in the hearts of those who knew him and in Zimbabwe itself.

“Despite being involved in national issues that often kept him away, my father always made time for us, encouraging us to study. He was a father to many children and loved them all,” he said.

Dr Dube said his father taught them the importance of unity as a family.

“We are grateful for the values he instilled in us. I’m a doctor providing a service to the nation thanks to his teachings. My father will be remembered for being a principled and straightforward person who knew what he wanted,” he said.

Dr Dube said his father was kind and would always protect them from any harm.

His sister-in-law, Mrs Rosemary Sipepa Nkomo, described Col (Rtd) Dube as both romantic and responsible. She recounted a story of how he had surprised her by gifting her an expensive perfume, unaware that he was courting her younger sister, Nomathemba, who later became his wife.

“When he opened up on his relationship with my sister, I then remembered the perfume that he had bought me. They would get married on December 30, 2005. Dube upon hearing that someone was in distress, wouldn’t leave them in that position,” said Mrs Sipepa Nkomo.

She spoke of Col (Rtd) Dube’s unwavering desire to help those in need.

“He assisted a lot of children to get employed. We have so many children who are recruited in the army, and police and some as nurses because of him,” said Mrs Sipepa Nkomo.

Reflecting on his final days, she shared that Col (Rtd) Dube’s health had seriously deteriorated.

“He underwent dialysis three times a week, which is no easy feat. I want to thank my sister for standing by him during this difficult time, ensuring he was well-fed and supported until the end,” said Mrs Sipepa Nkomo.

She said Col (Rtd) Dube showed unwavering commitment to his political party, Zanu-PF.

“He loved his party dearly. Even when he was ill, he would attend meetings. Nothing could separate him from his political commitments,” said Mrs Sipepa Nkomo.

Zanu-PF Politburo member, Cde Molly Mpofu, expressed her condolences, noting that all efforts had been made to save his life.

“He was a no-nonsense man who stood firm in his beliefs. I was not surprised when President Mnangagwa declared him a national hero even before the province had submitted his papers for consideration,” she said.

Local farmer, Mr Donald Khumalo, described Col (Rtd) Dube as a national asset whose contributions advanced the development of the Matabeleland region.

“He was deeply concerned about issues such as unemployment, the re-industrialisation of Bulawayo, water shortages, and poverty alleviation. He was an embodiment of knowledge and his death is a great loss to the nation,” he said.

Col (Rtd) Dube passed away on Thursday evening due to kidney failure, and President Mnangagwa conferred national hero status on him the following day. The President described Col (Rtd) Dube as a grounded revolutionary who significantly contributed to the liberation and development of the country.

He is expected to be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Wednesday. Today, a funeral service will be held at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo and residents are encouraged to give him a befitting send-off.