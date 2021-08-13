Breaking News
LIVE: Jane Ngwenya's burial

LIVE: Jane Ngwenya's burial

WATCH: NetOne builds modern school in Binga

13 Aug, 2021 - 13:08 0 Views
0 Comments
WATCH: NetOne builds modern school in Binga

The Chronicle

Business Editor

STATE-OWNED telecommunications company, NetOne, has embarked on a construction project of a modern school in Bunsiwa, Siachilaba area of Binga District, Matabeleland North province.

The project entails construction of a state-of-the-art classroom blocks, offices, staff and strong rooms at Bunsiwa plus providing ICT equipment such as computers, printers and Wi-Fi.

The project is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives and is expected to assist the community with enhanced education.

Located about 60km away from Binga center, the school is expected to benefit over 220 pupils from the previously marginalized community.

The telecoms giant has committed investments to corporate social spending to the needy and Bunsiwa is one such community.

NetOne acting head of marketing and public relations, Mr Dennis Chagonda, said the company has a mandate to assist the Government in community building and development.

“As NetOne we seek to assist the Government in delivering equal access to education for all,” he said.

“As part of the United Nations’ ‘Leaving No One Behind’ mantra, NetOne is working towards including all communities in its developmental strategy.

“Bunsiwa Primary has a population of over 220 students but has only twenty-three sets of chairs and desks. This means about 200 students have nothing to use and spend a better part of their learning day under a tree.”

 

