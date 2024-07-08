Watch: New platform for emerging artistes in Gwabalanda and Luveve

Showbiz Writer

GWABALANDA and Luveve’s emerging artistes now have a dedicated platform to consistently showcase their talents, thanks to the recent launch of Liquor Legend Private Limited.

The joint celebrated its official opening over the weekend with vibrant performances by İsizwe Sabatsha Arts Troupe and Larry the Rapper, who delighted both patrons and locals alike.

Its spokesperson, Sibonginkosi Maphosa, shared their vision for the new establishment with Chronicle Showbiz.

“After launching our venue last weekend at Maplanka Shopping Centre in Gwabalanda, we recognised the incredible talent in the area, showcased through live performances by local youth.

“In light of this, we’re committed to promoting these young talents by providing them with a dedicated platform for art and entertainment. We plan to host live performances by various artistes from Gwabalanda and Luveve every month,” Maphosa said.