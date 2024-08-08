Watch: Nigerian Evangelist Pastor Isaac Oyedepo comes to Bulawayo, Zimbabwe for Crusade

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo (right) speaks after arriving in Bulawayo, looking on is Pastor Kashimani Harvey.

Bongani Ndlovu Chronicle Reporter

NIGERIAN Evangelist Pastor Isaac Oyedepo has arrived in Bulawayo for his Awaken Zimbabwe Crusade that is scheduled to be held from Friday until Sunday.

Pastor Oyedepo is the second son of Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel Worldwide, but he runs his own ministry which is a global evangelism/outreach ministry.

The Awaken Zimbabwe Crusade will be held at ZITF Hall 2, with two nights dubbed the Night of Harvest and Miracles and Night of The Holy Ghost and Fire. Over 2000 people are expected to attend.

He was received by Pastor Kashimani Harvey, Senior Pastor of Growing Faith Church, a ministry established in Bulawayo and his wife Nozipo.

A group from the host church met Pastor Oyedepo at the toll gate just before Bulawayo city centre singing and cheering him.

Pastor Oyedepo briefly addressed the crowd saying he was happy to be in Bulawayo.

He made a courtesy call to Bulawayo Mayor Councillor David Coltart at his offices, before visiting Pastor Harvey’s church at the Zimbabwe Music Academy.

Speaking at the toll gate just before Bulawayo, Pastor Oyedepo said Awaken Zimbabwe is an Apostolic gathering for the empowerment and edification of the body of Christ in Zimbabwe running under the theme: An Exceeding Great Army [According to Ezekiel 37:10].

The program includes a workshop that Pastor Oyedepo will conduct on Saturday for pastors, ministers, and leaders.

Pastor Oyedepo, has served as a Full-time Pastor with Living Faith Church Worldwide a.k.a Winners Chapel International, for sixteen years.

He served as a pastor for multiple branches in the United States, South Africa, and Nigeria.

He is the Founder of Anazao Generation Connect an evangelistic ministry through which he covernes Crusades such as AWAKEN.