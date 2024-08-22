WATCH: Night of Wonders comes to Bulawayo

Reigning Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, is in Zimbabwe as part of her world tour

Showbiz Reporter

THE Kingdom Embassy Church/Passion Java Ministries are bringing their highly anticipated Night of Wonders service to Bulawayo, promising a divine encounter through prophecy, healing, praise, and prayer.

The event, led by Prophet Passion Java, is set to take worshippers on a spiritual journey filled with joy and reverence.

With the recent establishment in Bulawayo, the church seeks to bring its teachings and spiritual offerings to the community.

Prophet Passion Java, his spiritual son, Apostle Innocent Java, and Prophet Bee Mray will lead the night of worship.

Prophet Mray urged everyone in Bulawayo to attend the event and partake in the experience of receiving healing, prophecy, deliverance, and guidance from the Holy Ghost.

The Lilly Java Foundation will also engage in philanthropic efforts during the event, providing food hampers and school fees to those in need.

Prophet Mray said the event will run from 5pm to 10pm at the Sonto Dube and will be a powerful experience, despite it not being an all-night session.

“We’re hosting a Night of Wonders in Bulawayo. It’s not an all-night event, but will run from 5pm to 10pm. Prophet Passion Java, Apostle Innocent Java, and I will all be present,” Prophet Mray said.

He said the church’s recent establishment in Bulawayo was a response to the community’s desire to access Prophet Java’s teachings without travelling to Harare each weekend.

“We have a huge following in Bulawayo, and many have been asking for the church to be here. We saw that people couldn’t keep travelling to Harare every Sunday, so we brought the ministry to Bulawayo. It’s a blessing for many who follow the prophet and love his teachings to have access to the same grace here.”