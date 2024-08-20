Watch: No men, no worries at energetic Bulawayo Doek and Slay event

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

Doek and Slay, one of the premier events dedicated to women’s mental health and empowerment, was a vibrant celebration of joy, independence, and sisterhood on Sunday.

Women gathered at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) grounds in Bulawayo, dressed in chic white tops, stylish bum shorts and jeans, and colourful doeks, embracing their happiness without interference or judgment from men.

The event, cherished for its focus on mental well-being, drew scores of women from across the city, who revelled in the positive atmosphere. It was a space where they could connect, support each other, and celebrate their independence.

The party kicked off in the afternoon and continued until 9pm with no interruptions. The energy was palpable, and the mood was electric as DJs set the tone, and live performances from Zimdancehall stars Enzo Ishall and Freeman elevated the celebration to new heights.

Enzo Ishall’s performance had the crowd buzzing, especially when he playfully asked, “Munebasa nevarume here?” (Do you care about men?), to which the ladies responded with a resounding “Hatina!” (We don’t need men!). The message was clear: they were thriving and fully enjoying their moment.



As Enzo Ishall exited the stage, Freeman took over, keeping the energy alive with his hit “Vakomana Vedrip”. Even those who were tired found themselves dancing again, caught up in the infectious vibe. The highlight was Freeman’s performance of “Pombi”, which had everyone twerking and shaking their waists, fully immersed in the music.

The Doek and Slay Party was a reminder of the power of joy, connection, and self-care. For many, it was more than just a party – it was a necessary and empowering experience that left them feeling relaxed, relieved, and recharged.