WATCH: Nobuntu successfully launches Pad Bank in Pumula

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

[email protected]

GLOBETROTTING and award winning all-female accapela group – Nobuntu have launched yet another Pad Bank initiative and “Sisterhood Talks” at Isilwane Youth Centre in Pumula.

The group launched the pad bank initiative in 2018 which is aimed at establishing sanitary pad repositories at youth centres in Bulawayo for use by female artistes during rehearsals.

The event saw the opening up of a sisterhood talk/workshop, a performance from Nobuntu and the Padbank launch.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch on behalf of the group – Duduzile Sibanda said they have set their eyes on spreading the pad banks across the city.

“We are here at Isilwane Youth Centre in Pumula. We are excited that we have been waiting for the Covid-19 period to be over so that we can collect more and open more pad banks in Bulawayo as that’s where our heart is, taking note that Nobuntu also comes from a youth centre, iNdlovu youth centre in Tshabalala as that’s where we started the pad banks.

“We will be doing more of this now that we can freely operate and we plead with the public and communities to donate sanitary wear. We also will be hosting pad shows where people will be paying using sanitary wear to get into our shows,” said Dudu.

