WATCH: Nomina’s latest single awes fans in SA…as she gears up for UK show

Nomina is pushing the envelope and elevating her music. She is currently on a media tour in the neighbouring country of South Africa promoting her most recent hit, “Rice,” which is a genuine tribute to her versatility and reluctance to fit into any particular genre or style.

“Rice,” an Amapiano-inspired masterpiece, has taken the music scene by storm since its recent release. Nomina’s ability to seamlessly incorporate elements of the celebrated South African Amapiano style into her music is nothing short of astounding.

The media tour for Nomina, which included stops in Cape Town, Johannesburg, and even Botswana, was a huge success. Her quest culminated on Saturday when she performed magnificently at Vista’s homecoming gala in Lithabong with a stellar roster that included DJ Maphorisa and Daliwonga.

Nomina’s brilliance is evident in her singing as well as on the dance floor, leaving a lasting impression wherever she goes. She isd getting ready to grace the 57th Botswana Independence Leeds celebrations on Saturday at the Ramgarhia Leeds Sport and Leisure Center.

Speaking from South Africa before her flight, Nomina told Chronicle Showbiz that she is not letting her guard of her recent features with Jamaicans Sean Paul and Sean Kingston to blinker her brands growth and visibility.

“We have been having a successful media tour in South Africa and Botswana and we have been getting rave reviews and new followings. I am happy to be travelling to Leeds to perform to an audience who l have roots in and then after that l will come and finish my media tour,” said Nomina.

