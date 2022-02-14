WATCH: Not only for lovers but, friends and family…Valentine’s Day on a train!

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

FAMILIES, friends and couples were yesterday treated to a steam train safari experience, as they celebrated Valentine’s Day with a ride from Bulawayo to Figtree and back.

The whole world is celebrating Valentine’s Day today as the month of love comes to a climax.

The National Railways of Zimbabwe decided to hold a Valentine’s Day Steam Train yesterday in commemoration of love.



Couples and families congregated at the Bulawayo Main Train Station in the morning for the journey to Figtree, amid blistering heat.

Excited children, most of whom were riding on a train for the first time, were running around in the carriages after the train left the station at 9AM.

The Steam Safari Train toddled along the railway en route to Figtree, periodically blowing the whistle as if to announce that it’s carrying lovers.

It was, however, not just lovers on the train, but also family groupings that joined the fun ride.

Perhaps this was a Valentine’s Day for not only couples, but also for families as a reminder of how much they love and appreciate one another.

Others were friends who had last seen each other in years and the fun ride was the perfect tonic to catch up on old stories.

Some sat on couches, while others preferred the dining cart. There was a party car with a PA system that was blasting an assortment of music.

The coal fired locomotive ceased just about 15 minutes into the journey and it was replaced by a diesel engine.

This process took about an hour and the jovial passengers took time to enjoy the beautiful green scenery, while others went on walkabouts.

The first stop was Khami Station where the steam engine was removed to complete the journey using a diesel engine.

There was no other stop in-between as the diesel engine snaked past Westgate and arrived in Figtree at around 12.30PM.

Families and couples had their lunch and drinks at Redwood where they met Skyz Metro FM presenters that were celebrating World Radio Day.

Some passengers carried their own braai packs and prepared their own lunch.

Ms Crescenia Nyoni, whose father Mr Masauko Nyoni was the train driver, said they were excited to be part of the journey.

“We are on the train and we are excited to be here. We are with the family and my father is actually driving the train. So, it’s double pleasure for us,” said Ms Nyoni.

Four ladies that have been friends for years and part of the Nikos Ladies Retreat, said they enjoyed the journey and commended the staff for their hospitality.

They were, however, not surprised that the steam train developed problems as they had previously had a similar experience.

“This is our second trip on the train. We did a Mother’s Day trip and the same thing happened. We left at 9am and at Marula, the train broke down and got to Plumtree at around 4PM. We had our lunch and we got home at around 10PM. This time we came fully stocked and prepared. It’s a joy that we have the opportunity to be able to have a train,” said Ms Lynette Liebenberg.

Mrs Adelaide Moyo said besides the breakdown, it was a good trip to catch up with friends.

“Besides the train breaking down, it was about coming together and having fun. The giggles, the laughs with the girls; we had fun and these are memories to cherish,” said Ms Moyo.

Mrs Marline Soma said the train ride was a great way to catch up with friends and family.

“We were socialising, catching up with old stories and friends we grew up with. We had a nice breakfast and while we were stuck, it was like nothing because we were catching up,” said Mrs Soma.

She said this was her first time being on the train.

“It’s been a long wish of mine to be on the train and I organised this trip for us as a family, my brother and myself,” said Mrs Soma, who lives in Chiredzi.

Ms Gleniss Morgan said she made new friends during the trip.

“We have been doing these trips for years and actually we are remembering my mother’s birthday. She loved travelling on the train when she was young and we thought of remembering her this way. Although there was a breakdown, that afforded us a chance to make new friends we met on the train. They need to clean up the engine as it looks old,” said Ms Morgan.

Ms Jenine Garrett said more should be done to refurbish the train.

“It was a shame to see the steamer in the condition it is. We have been on these rides for a long time and normally they are polished. But it looked like it had gone through a fire and whipped out of it and it’s actually very sad,” said Ms Garrett.

Mr Adrian Ford said for his first time on the train, it was a great experience.

This was my first time on the train and it was a nice experience for myself and my girlfriend and niece. I commend them on having this experience,” said Mr Ford.

Mr Sydney Sibanda, Mrs Moreblessings Sibanda and their children Jaden and Jaynel were left behind by the train at departure, but they boarded it at Khami Station.

“We boarded the train at Khami as we wanted to give our children a treat. This is the first time for them to be on it. The experience has been wonderful and the staff at NRZ kept us updated and the meat is good,” said Mr Sibanda.

Jaden said they enjoyed the trip.

After the eats and treats at Redwood, the train left at around 3pm and arrived two hours later at the Bulawayo Main Station.

