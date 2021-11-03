WATCH: NRZ rolls out Bulawayo intra-city commuter rail service

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has started rolling out the intra-city commuter rail service in Bulawayo as Government steps up efforts to ensure an efficient public transport system.

The commuter service, which was introduced by the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) in partnership with the NRZ two months ago, started in Bulawayo on Monday and is already in full throttle in Harare.

The rail services are expected to be rolled over to all towns across the country to decongest roads and ensure a safe way of commuting for travellers.

The move falls under the Government’s priority for a decent, adequate and efficient public transport system. Under the agreement with Zupco, NRZ is hiring out its locomotives and coaches to Zupco.

NRZ provides the enginemen while collection of fares is done by Zupco conductors.

The move by Government to introduce commuter rail services arose after commuters complained about the waiting periods at terminuses in the early morning and late afternoon when it became apparent Zupco and its franchise holders were taking too long to move commuters at these times.

People had resorted to umshikashikas and other illegal transport.

In a statement yesterday, NRZ acting spokesperson Mr Martin Banda said the introduction of commuter trains is expected to alleviate transport challenges faced by commuters in the city.

“The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) is pleased to announce that a partnership with the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) to provide commuter trains has been extended to Bulawayo. Starting 1 November 2021, a commuter train service is running in Bulawayo,” he said.

Mr Banda said the commuter train service is currently available on the City- Cowdray Park route with two daily runs in the morning and afternoon.

The commuter trains operate between Monday to Friday.

The commuter train leaves the NRZ station at 4.10 am arriving at Pasi Pasi in Cowdray Park at 5.25 am. It leaves Pasi Pasi at 5.45 am arriving at the station at 7am.

In the afternoon, the train departs from the station at 5.30pm and arrives at Pasi Pasi at 6.45pm.

“The NRZ and Zupco entered into a partnership to provide commuter trains in September with the launch of services in Harare on the Tynwald, Kambuzuma and Ruwa routes,” said Mr Banda.

The introduction of commuter rail services in Bulawayo has ignited excitement among residents. Each train can carry 1 000 passengers, 100 in each of the 10 coaches. The fare is $50 for a single trip.

When a Chronicle news crew arrived at the Bulawayo station shortly before departure time, commuters were being sanitised before boarding in line with Covid-19 health regulations.

Commuters who spoke to the news crew commended Government for introducing the service, saying it will go a long way in alleviating transport challenges and easing congesting during peak hours.

“I am actually happy with this new service, especially for people like who work in the industrial sites. I had to work a distance of about 3km to work after disembarking form a Zupco kombi or bus,” said Ms Gladys Ngwenya of Cowdray Park.

Mr Nkosinathi Ndlovu of Entumbane urged Zupco to consider widening the time table so that the train also caters for people who knock off.

“This is welcome move and what we are now asking for Zupco to add more services so that people who knock off earlier or those who will be in town for shopping purposes can also get an opportunity to use it when travelling back to their homes,” he said.

Mr Johnson Mhlanga said the train was convenient, comfortable and less congested.

“When travelling in a train you actually feel that comfortable and for me, I used it in the morning and what I am telling is exactly how I felt as I was coming to work,” he said.

Another passenger, Ms Sibongile Mguni, who was boarding the commuter train for the first time, could not hide her excitement as she was preparing to board.

“This is an impressive experience given that it is my first time to board a train. I am quite happy and going forward this is going to be my mode of transport to and from work. It is less congested and there are no queues, which makes it an ideal choice,” she said

One of the crew said the response is still very low given that most people are not yet aware of the service.

“The service was introduced in Bulawayo on Monday but most people are not aware, but we hope that more people will come onboard with time. Tomorrow we have a special and people will pay $40 for a single trip,” said the conductor.

Besides the rail service, Zupco is on a drive to recruit more franchise holders and has invited all owners of roadworthy buses and kombis to join the fleet and the transport company is working with the police to see how buses can be given priority at peak hours so as to speed up turnaround times.

In Harare, Zupco is also providing shuttle services to commuters from bus terminuses in the city centre to the railway station.

Zupco is also providing feeder services from the suburban stations that passengers use on the same ticket for the final leg of going home or the initial leg of going to town.