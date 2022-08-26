WATCH: Ntepe-Manama Community Radio on air next month

Yoliswa Dube-Moyo, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

THE long-cherished dream of the Babirwa people in Manama to have a local radio station broadcasting in SeSotho is finally coming to life as the Ntepe-Manama Community Radio is expected to go on air early next month. Government is committed to mainstreaming local languages and promoting sustainable development through establishment of community radio stations in formerly marginalised areas across the country.

In line with the devolution policy, community radio stations give a voice to people who lack access to mainstream media, expedite information dissemination and upholds creative growth and democracy at the community level. The devolution policy is anchored on values and principles that guarantee equitable sharing of local and national resources including enhancing participation of local communities in decision making processes.

In an interview after a workshop with Ntepe-Manama Community Radio station presenters in Manama yesterday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, said language was key in the preservation of culture and customs.

“One of the things we’re doing as Government is to mainstream every language that was being ignored or overwhelmed by other languages before. This place comprises mainly Sotho speaking people and that’s the language that will be primarily used to communicate,” he said.

“Of course, other languages may be used so that no member of the community is left behind but we need to make sure that SeSotho is used so that the language is mainstreamed.

“Language is key to the preservation of culture and customs, including dietary issues. If you can’t speak it, you can’t act it, if you can’t speak it, you can’t practice it. So, you have to have that expression of custom and tradition through that language.”

Mr Mangwana said in issuing community radio licences, the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) sought language-based stations. “The first phase BAZ did in terms of licensing were actually language-based stations. We’ll have issue-based stations or different types of communities, but the first phase of licences were language-based communities such as Tonga, Nambya, Kalanga, Sotho, Shangani and so on,” he said.

Mr Mangwana said Government will support community radio stations in meeting their goals to go on air and ensure they do not lose their licences. “We need this radio station to be on air before September 3. We’re working flat out to make sure this happens. Most of the equipment is already here. We’ve got eight days to go and those eight days will be met,” he said.

“The Government will support the community to comply with the law. It’s extremely important to have a community radio station in this area. A few months ago, a taskforce set up by the President came to Mlambaphele Border Post.

“There were issues of cattle rustling, which is transnational in the sense that it affects Zimbabwe, South Africa and Botswana. One of the things that was cited as key was having a radio and television signal.”

In that regard, Mr Mangwana said having community radio stations was a step in the right direction as it buttresses President Mnangagwa’s mantra of ‘leaving no place or no one behind’.

“If this place was getting signal only from South Africa and Botswana it meant that this place had been left behind. This place is no longer being left behind because of the driving force the President is implementing to bring development to each and every part of Zimbabwe, leaving not even a square-mile of this country undeveloped,” he said.

Mr Mangwana said the Second Republic is committed to bringing development to Matabeleland South province. “We’ve got the construction of Tuli-Manyange Dam here, we’ve got the roads under construction, we’re going to have the Beitbridge-Bulawayo Road as a main trunk road and many other roads that are being rehabilitated and graded,” he said.

“It shows that no place is considered unimportant and the issues of marginalisation will no longer be a challenge because of the President’s thrust. Moreso, his flagship policy of devolution brings development to the people and by the people.

“It means people in certain areas know what their priorities are. This radio station is an initiative from the local community. Government was there to license through the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe, also to support and to make sure its capacitated.”

One of the radio presenters, Ms Primrose Tlou said the Babirwa people in Manama will finally have the opportunity to listen to local content in SeSotho through Ntepe-Manama Community radio station. “I’m happy that we’ll be able to broadcast in SeSotho because growing up, our children were taught in SeSotho,” she said.

“When they went to school, they would be taught in Ndebele. SeSotho would only be spoken at home but now we’re happy that even when the children are playing and the elders are working in the fields, they can switch on the radio and listen to content in SeSotho.”

BAZ under the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has since 2021 issued 14 licences to community radio stations across the country. Some of those awarded licences are now operational, a move that is set to revolutionise communication dissemination to outlying areas normally not covered by mainstream media. – @Yolisswa