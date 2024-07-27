Watch: Nyaungwe Dance group triumphs at 2024 Chibuku Neshamwari finals

The winning dance for Nyaungwe Arts Group from Mashonaland East at the Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival

Showbiz Reporter

Nyaungwe Dance group from Mashonaland East emerged as the winners of the 2024 Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival held at Mucheke Stadium, Masvingo this afternoon.

Their outstanding performance of the Mbende dance earned them the top prize and a $15 000 cheque.

Taking second place was Harare’s Culture Warriors, who walked away with $10 000. Meanwhile, Dapuraunanzva from Manicaland, the 2022 winners, secured third position and a $7 500 prize.

Bulawayo was represented at the competition by Khaya Arts, which sadly failed to make the top three.