WATCH: One dies as buses race along high way

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

ONE person died on the spot while seven others were seriously injured in an accident where two buses were racing and blocking each other on the Harare-Nyamapanda Road on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at the 160-kilometre peg around 4PM.

In a statement, the national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the racing buses were openly putting the lives of passengers in danger.

The name of the dead person cannot be released as their next of kin is yet to be informed.

“A driver who was driving a Rimbi Tours, Yutong bus due west towards Harare with 23 passengers on board rammed onto the back of a Shacman Tipper which was traveling in the same direction. The bus driver was trying to overtake the truck whilst being blocked by a Zebra Kiss bus which was also traveling in the same direction,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He implored bus operators to reign in their drivers to ensure that they abide by road rules and regulations.

Asst Comm Nyathi said bus operators have a vicarious responsibility to control their drivers and ensure that they are not dragged into dangerous and reckless highway races with other buses for passengers.

“Drivers are licensed to protect lives on the roads and set a good conduct in terms of road safety. The police will ensure that the law takes its course on the two bus drivers and the bus company’s management,” he said.

@ReeSibanda