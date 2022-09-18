Watch out for local songstress-cum-dancer Boocy

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE showbiz industry continues to welcome new talented performers. The latest new kid on the block is a singer and dancer Charlotte Busisiwe Moyo better known in the industry as Boocy.

For some, the name is not new as she has become a regular on posters in Bulawayo, Plumtree, and other parts of the country where she has been gracing various shows. Among the events that she has performed as a singer are Friday Late at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, Crazy Dee’s birthday celebrations in Plumtree, and Dab 3 kasi to kasi events. As a dancer, she has performed at the Bulawayo Arts Awards and Hillside Teachers College as a backup dancer for Sweet Mobby among other events.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with Boocy who gave a glimpse of her journey in the creative sector industry.

She said she is inspired by South Africa’s Kamo Mphela, a singer and dancer.

“I have two artistic disciplines that I’m passionate about, dance and music. I can dance to most genres but my music is Amapiano and Skhanda,” she said.

Having had the opportunity to meet, interact and learn from various local celebrities, Boocy believes it is now time to release her debut single.

“I’m planning to release my first studio single soon. Titled Chommie, the single was produced by Cosmos Roinuj and it’s about having fun with that one special friend,” said the 24-year-old artiste who is studying Pharmacy and is a final year student at Kwekwe Polytechnic.

The up-and-coming artiste said she is working flat out to ensure that she gets her name out there and is noticed for her hard work.

“My advice to fellow up-and-coming artistes is that you shouldn’t let what people say to take you off your target because people will always talk. The road to riches is not easy and it starts with a single step. Also, don’t let anyone force you into doing something you don’t want to do just to make your talent known,” said Boocy.

