WATCH: Pakistan arrive
Online Reporter
PAKISTAN arrived this evening for a tour of the country in which they will play the Chevrons in T20 and T50 matches beginning on Sunday.
They are fresh from a series with Australia.
Online Reporter PAKISTAN National cricket team arrived on Wednesday evening in Bulawayo for a white ball tour of Zimbabwe that begins on Sunday at Queens Sports Club. They are fresh from a series with Australia. The Asians arrived at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport at around 8.30PM. This will be Pakistan's first visit to the
