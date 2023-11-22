WATCH: Paralympian Elliot Mujaji reflects on past

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

PARALYMPIC gold medal winner in the T46 100m Elliot Mujaji has described 2002 as his most colourful and successful year.

He was crowned Zimbabwe’s Sportsperson of the Year a feat won by a few with disabilities since the inception of the award 50 years ago.

Mujaji is a retired Zimbabwean track and field athlete.

He was a member of Zimbabwe national athletics team and qualified to compete at the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games.

He would later that year suffer severe burns in an electrical accident at Shabanie Mine where he worked.

He had his right arm amputated, and remained in a coma for two months.

He said he valued medals from the Sydney (2000) and Athens Olympics (2004) too but does not keep them at home where he has over two dozen medals decorating his Maglas Cottages home.

Another memorable year was beating Phillip Mukomana in 100 and 200m in 1997 while running for Shabanie Mine.

Mukomana ran for Hwange Colliery who finished second in the 4x100m won by Shabanie Mine.

The Hwange athlete was on his way to Sevilla for the World Championships in which he had qualified for and was part of the 4x400m relay team that set the Zimbabwe record.