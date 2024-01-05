  • Today Fri, 05 Jan 2024

WATCH: Patrick ‘Mboma’ Mpofu buried

WATCH: Patrick ‘Mboma’ Mpofu buried

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

PATRICK ‘Mboma’ Mpofu has been laid to rest at Lady Stanley Cemetery this morning.

There were lighter moments as a car was driven close to the grave and Dalom Music played as family, friends and former teammates remembered him through music and dance.

 

You Might Also Like

/

Comments