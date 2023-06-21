WATCH: Plumtree polytechnic construction starts

Nqobile Tshili – [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has started constructing Plumtree Polytechnic College in Plumtree, Matabeleland South province as it strives to improve access to higher education in line with President Mnangagwa’s philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind.

Two buildings, a guard room and a lecture room are nearing completion after the construction project started last December.

Students for the new polytechnic have already been enrolled at Bulawayo Polytechnic.

The Plumtree community has since hailed the development saying it will change the lives of young people as education has been brought to their door step. Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said in-house resources are being deployed to construct the college with Bulawayo Polytechnic leading the process.

“I think we are making progress on the construction of the Plumtree college. It’s one of the areas where even our people in Plumtree want it built so there is good cooperation,” said Prof Murwira.

He said the construction of the new polytechnic speaks to the fulfilment of the promises that President Mnangagwa made when he said no place should be left behind as far as development is concerned. Prof Murwira said his ministry is walking the talk when it comes to implementing development projects meant to transform the people’s lives.

“I think you can see that we are doing what His Excellency instructed us to which is improving access to tertiary education across the country. We are not making empty promises when we say students from all corners of the country will access higher education. We now have Plumtree Polytechnic and also Hwange Teachers College which will start churning out teachers soon,” he said.

Prof Murwira said Binga already has a Polytechnic or Industrial Training College and Gwanda State University is taking shape.

“In Masvingo we have Chivi industrial training college which we are building and we want to spread our wings from Beitbridge to Chipinge where we already have land.

“In Beitbridge we are looking for land and plans are also underway to spread to Honde Valley, Chirundu and Kariba,” he said.

Prof Murwira said he believes spreading higher and tertiary education will be an enabler to the country’s development. He said while the focus has been on ensuring periphery communities have access to higher education at their door steps, Government is also developing universities such as the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) where construction had stalled for years.

Prof Murwira said he believes the ministry has achieved relative success following the adoption of Education 5.0 whose thrust is to produce goods and services.

He said because of Education 5.0, graduates are not only producing goods and services but are also responding to national challenges.

“Teaching skills required in the production of goods and services to modernise and industrialise the country is no longer a mantra but a reality on the ground,” said Prof Murwira.

He said a country can only develop if its is able to produce its own products as opposed to relying on imports.

“We believe we are on a journey to restore the dignity of our communities as our graduates take a leading role in assisting people to produce their own products that transform their livelihoods. Ilizwe Lakhiwa ngabanikazi Balo/ Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo,”

Prof Murwira said the Ilizwe Lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo philosophy is ingrained within the Heritage Based Education 5.0 model where higher education sector uses the country’s resources to develop Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the business community in Plumtree has said the construction of Plumtree Polytechnic is expected to boost the town’s economy.

Mr Mkhulunyelwa Nkomo of Mainline Enterprises said they are looking forward to the completion of the polytechnic

“I believe we are going to benefit a lot. It is going to benefit our children especially as far as education is concerned. This college is going to bring convenience to our children who will no longer travel to other cities to access skills training. Secondly, as a business community, there will be additional numbers here and additional numbers mean business to us,” said Mr Nkomo.

A Plumtree resident Mr Admire Ndlovu said while the college is set to benefit students mostly, its construction has seen even some locals getting employed.

“We want to thank the Government for not forgetting us. We are very excited by this development as a community. Locals are already being contracted to provide services and as such we directly benefiting friom the project,” said Mr Ndlovu.

[email protected]