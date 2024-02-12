Watch: Police impound 44 vehicles hours after intensifying blitz on mushikashika and kombis operating from undesignated spots in Bulawayo

Peter Matika,[email protected]

POLICE in Bulawayo on Monday impounded 44 vehicles in a blitz against errant road users, especially mushikashika drivers and illegal kombis that operate at undesignated points in the CBD.

Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said police will not rest until order and sanity is restored on the roads.

“So far since the crack of dawn we have impounded 44 vehicles for various offences. Most of them are illegally operating as taxis. We are warning and conscientising the public about this operation. They should not be caught between law breakers and the law. The public should follow the set procedures and allow the police to do their job. To motorists, we urge you to comply with the law,” said Insp Ncube.

More to follow…