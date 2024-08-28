WATCH: Police smash another rustlers’ syndicate

Peter Matika, [email protected]

POLICE in Bulawayo on Monday busted another cattle rustling racket, arresting a 43-year-old Bhekilizwe Nyathi and recovered five carcasses of stolen beasts worth US$2 250.

The operation, a coordinated effort between the police, neighbourhood watch committee members, residents and the business community, led to the recovery of the stolen livestock and arrest of Nyathi. His two accomplices managed to escape, prompting police to launch a manhunt.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Nyathi was arrested after a member of the neighbourhood watch committee noticed a suspiciously parked vehicle in Nkulumane suburb.

“The vehicle was parked outside the yard of the informant’s workplace. When he went closer to investigate, he noticed that the car’s load box was full of cattle carcasses,” he said.

Insp Ncube said the informant requested to see a permit from the driver that authorised him to carry the carcasses. The other two suspects tried to bribe him before they later fled the scene.

“In their attempt to flee, they assaulted the informant with the back of an axe on the mouth. After the assault, they jumped onto the back of the vehicle and held onto the canopy as the driver tried to drive off,” he said.

Insp Ncube said members of the public gave chase until the driver of the vehicle stopped.

“They gave chase until the driver stopped the vehicle in Nkulumane 12 suburb near Phekiwe River.

“They got off and started to run towards the bush. Members of the public assisted the informant to apprehend Nyathi and took him to Nkulumane Police Station,” he said.

Insp Ncube said investigations revealed that the cattle were stolen from a farmer in Hope Fountain on the outskirts of Bulawayo.

Last week 21 cattle were stolen from a farm in Banket in Mashonaland West province and the rustlers had slaughtered nine of them when they were disturbed by passersby.

Police recovered 37 knives, heaps of meat and 50kg empty bags with indications leading to the arrest of one suspect.

Twelve of the stolen cattle were later recovered at a neighbouring farm.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, expressed concern over the increasing incidents of cattle rustling, noting the severe impact on small-scale farmers.

“The brazen nature of these criminal activities is troubling as it directly affects the livelihoods of farmers who face significant financial losses and emotional distress. The perpetrators are not only causing economic harm but also creating a sense of insecurity and fear among communities,” he said.

Comm Nyathi emphasised the importance of collaboration between farmers and law enforcement in combating cattle rustling.

Police have intensified patrols in farming areas and are working closely with local farmers’ associations to enhance surveillance and gather intelligence.

Comm Nyathi also highlighted the need for farmers to take proactive measures to protect their livestock, such as branding cattle and securing fences.

He urged the public to report any suspicious activities, stressing that community engagement is vital in addressing the issue.

“As the investigation into these cattle rustling incidents continues, police are calling on residents to provide information that may assist in apprehending the thieves and recovering stolen cattle,” he said.

Comm Nyathi warned members of the public against buying meat from unlicensed vendors as they risk being arrested.

Earlier this year, several cases of cattle theft were reported, including the theft of over 50 cattle from a farmer in Umguza district in January and another 42 cattle from Mr Jabulani Nkomo, son of the late Vice President John Landa Nkomo in February.