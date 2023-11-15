WATCH: Police update on horror crash that killed 22

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

ACCORDING to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, 15 of the victims are men, seven are women and two are children, in the horrific accident where 22 people died on the outskirts of Bulawayo on Tuesday night

Ast Comm Nyathi urged motorists to exercise caution especially when traveling during the night.

Twenty-two people were last night killed in a road accident when a Toyota Quantum carrying 21 passengers was involved in a head-on collision with a DAF truck along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge road.

In a statement, police said the accident happened at around 10 pm.

“The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on November 14 at around 2200 hours at the 27-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road near Thandweni Store in which 22 people were killed whilst two others were injured when a Toyota Quantum vehicle with 21 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a DAF truck with one passenger on board. The injured victims are admitted at United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals,” said the police in a brief statement.