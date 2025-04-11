WATCH: Preps in full throttle for Independence Cup clash

Mthabisi Tshuma in Gokwe

PREPARATIONS are in full swing for the Independence Cup final, which will be held at the Nembudziya Growth Point Open Ground in Gokwe North.

Defending champions Simba Bhora are set to play FC Platinum on April 18.

In keeping with the Second Republic’s initiative to hold national events rotationally across the country’s provinces, the 45th Independence Anniversary Celebrations will take place in Gokwe North.

