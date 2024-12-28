WATCH: President arrives in Bulawayo for the Thanksgiving service

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo ahead of the 8th edition of the National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service set for the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) tomorrow.

President Mnangagwa touched done at 4.50 pm and was welcomed by the Minister of Defence and Security Oppah Muchinguri, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube ZANU PF Provincial leadership and members of the Joint Operations Command.

This year’s National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service, hosted by the Inter-denominational churches is being held under the theme: ‘Our Nation, Our Opportunity – Celebrating the progress and acknowledging the potential for our country Zimbabwe’

The service which has been held annually since 2017 does not only demonstrate the symbiotic relationship between the Church and the Government, but presents a platform for the two to celebrate the progress which the country is witnessing in it’s various socio-economic sectors.

