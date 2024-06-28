WATCH : President Emmerson Mnangagwa inspects the progress of New Parliament Complex construction

President Emmerson Mnangagwa conducting an aerial tour of the construction site for the new Parliament Building, Conference Center, and Villas in Zimbabwe

Online writer

Harare, Zimbabwe – Today, President Emmerson Mnangagwa conducted an aerial tour of the construction site for the new Parliament Building, Conference Center, and Villas in Zimbabwe. During his visit, the President assessed the progress of the roads, conference centre, and villa construction, expressing his satisfaction with the ongoing development.

President Mnangagwa stated that the vision for creating a new city is unfolding, and he is pleased to see the actualisation of the project. He noted that by August, the facilities will be adequate, though this is not the end of the vision for developing the new city.

The President’s inspection underscores the Government’s commitment to the landmark project, which aims to transform the nation’s legislative and administrative infrastructure.