Watch: President Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for 27th Mine Entra expo

Nqobile Tshili – [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has landed in Bulawayo ahead of tomorrow’s 27th Mine Entra expo official opening which he will preside over.

The event will provide direction to the sector’s contribution to the country’s economic growth.

The President landed at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport on board an Air Zimbabwe plane shortly after 4PM.



Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, senior civil servants and service chiefs were among the officials who welcomed the President.

The expo is being held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre and is running from today until Friday under the theme “Unearthing Success: The Mining Value Chains, Innovation, and Industrialisation Nexus.”

The expo promises to be a hub of ideas, innovations, and partnerships to drive economic growth and industrial development in Zimbabwe and beyond.

This year’s exhibition seeks to unveil new opportunities, strengthen value chains, drive innovation, and promote Industrialisation within the mining sector and related industries.

Initially scheduled for July, the event was moved due to the SADC Industrialisation Week.

The expo has attracted has attracted 254 direct exhibitors occupying 8 406 square metres, an increase from last year’s 6 544 square metres.

