WATCH: President Mnangagwa impressed by local exhibitors

Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa says he is impressed with the quality of domestic products and innovations that are being exhibited at the ongoing 64th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

President Mnangagwa said this soon after touring several stands at the ZITF on Friday afternoon.

He said the local exhibitions showed that Zimbabweans have mastered the philosophy that ‘nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo’.

“So far what the ZITF Board Chairman has shown me around the fair, I can say I am extremely impressed and proud that year after year the products that are exhibited show a trajectory of growth in terms of quality, volume, and variety. Our people- Zimbabweans- have embraced the philosophy ‘nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo’.

“All the stands I visited, I witnessed Zimbabweans exhibiting their proud innovations and products. Very few are foreign but the majority are domestic products which are of the highest quality. We can compare our products with any other products worldwide. As such let’s remain resolute in building our nation,” said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa was accompanied by the Minister of Industry and Commerce Mangaliso Ndlovu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Fredrick Shava, ZITF Board Chairman Mr Busisa Moyo, and the company’s senior management. His twin sons Mr Collins and Sean Mnangagwa as well as businessman Mr Wicknell Chivhayo also accompanied President Mnangagwa.

His tour kicked off at Hall Four where he toured several stands including the United Kingdom pavilion, Netone among other stands.

He then proceeded to Hall Five where ZANU PF is exhibiting, where he was greeted by song and dance from party members.

The tour also saw President Mnangagwa having an appreciation of one of the First Lady Dr Amai Mnangagwa ‘s programmes where she was interacting with the girl child. He went through the Bulawayo Agricultural Society stands before heading to Hall Two, AFC bank and finally the Office of the President and Cabinet.

The ZITF will be officially opened on Saturday by Kenya President William Ruto.