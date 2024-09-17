Watch : President Mnangagwa Receives Haulage Truck as 82nd Birthday Gift

Online Writer

TODAY, President Emmerson Mnangagwa celebrated his 82nd birthday with the receipt of a Shacman haulage truck, a gift presented by Cde Tino Machakaire at State House.

Cde Machakaire is a Zanu PF Politburo member and National Secretary for the Youth League.

The truck is intended to support farming activities at the President’s Pricabe Farm, underscoring the Government’s emphasis on agricultural development.

Cde Machakaire said the gift symbolises the Government’s commitment to enhancing productivity in the agricultural sector.

This gesture comes at a time when the nation is focusing on boosting food security and improving livelihoods through farming initiatives.