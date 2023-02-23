WATCH: Prince scores fastest goal

Azam’s Prince Dube (left) celebrates his goal against Simba Sports Club with his teammates

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Warriors striker, Prince Dube scored the fastest goal in the Tanzanian Premier League in the 2022/23 season when Azam drew 1-1 with Simba Sports Club at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

Dube latched onto a long ball after Azam had won possession in their own half from a Simba kick off, with the Zimbabwean striker set up to fire the ball past Aishi Manula in goals for Simba.

It was Dube’s seventh league goal for Azam this season. The match ended 1-1 after Simba equalised in the 90th minute through an own goal from Azam defender Abdallah Kheri who headed inside his net.

Dube is 10 goals away from Fiston Kalala Mayele of Young Africans, the league’s top goal scorer having found the target 17 times.

Azam are third on the log with 44 points and Simba are second with 54. Young Africans are the log leaders on 59 points.

On Saturday, the Chamazi Millionaires face Kinondoni Municipal Council at the Azam Complex Stadium.

Dube’s career has been derailed by injuries, but the striker appears to be back in form. In his first season in Tanzania in 2020/21, he was on fire as he found the back of the net 14 times and slightly missed out on the Golden Boot gong. John Bocco of Simba won the accolade with 16 goals while his teammate Chris Mugalu found the target 15 times that season.

The 26-year-old striker signed for Azam from Highlanders on August 17, 2020.

Dube returned to Highlanders from South Africa’s DStv Premiership side Supersport United where he failed to make a name for himself. – @innocentskizoe.