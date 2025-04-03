WATCH: Princess Nomngoma Mabhena arrives ahead of Chief Dakamela Awards

Langalakhe Mabena, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Representatives of the Ndebele Kingdom under the kingship of King Enock Makhosonke II Mabhena of Mpumalanga, South Africa, have arrived in Bulawayo ahead of the much anticipated Chief Dakamela Achievers Awards slated for 4 and 5 April in Nkayi, Matabeleland North.

The royal family delegation is led by Princess Agnes Nomngoma Mabhena who is a sister coming after King Makhosonke Mabhena.

She represents the Ndebele Kingdom’s Manala-Mbongo Royal family.

Also part of the delegation is Prince Siyabonga Mabena who is part of the Manala-Makerana Traditional Council.

Also present is Prince Ayanda Manala-Sibindi, Princess Lungile Mabena and Princess Meisie Mabena-Baloyi.

Princess Nomngoma said they are honoured to have been invited to the Imiklomela kaDakamela

“As the Mabhena/Mabena family we are honoured to have been invited to be part of this year’s Chief Dakamela Awards. We couldn’t ignore such an invite because it speaks about who we are as people and the event is about embracing our culture.

Video (Princess Agnes Nomngoma Mabhena speaks on the need of African people to unite in preserve African culture and Tradition, ahead of Imiklomela kaDakamela to be held in Nkayi)

“As Africans we are one despite the borders, the Ndebele’s who are here in Zimbabwe are our people and we are one. We are here to learn from the local people and also teach them about other cultural aspects because our traditions and beliefs are similar,” said Princess Nomngoma.

Prince Siyabonga Mabena(last born son to the late King Makerana Mabena) said they appreciate the invite and they are already feeling at home.

“Every April we always visit Bulawayo in celebration of the life of the late King Makerana Mabena who came to Inyathi during his lifetime to trace other Mabhena/Mabena people who are here in Zimbabwe. He died while trying to unite the Mabenas in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“The invite for the Chief Dakamela Awards came at the right time (April) because it is a must with no-fail to visit Zimbabwe during this month of the year, in honour of King Makerana” said Prince Siyabonga.