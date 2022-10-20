WATCH: Pupils abandon uniforms for career outfits

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

PUPILS from Charleston Trust Private School, in Bulawayo’s Nkulumane suburb, on Wednesday lived up to their dreams, abandoning their usual school uniforms, as they dressed up in regalia imitating their career choices.

Doctors, nurses, lawyers, engineers, footballers, musicians, fire fighters were all located at the fast-growing school.

The school held a career day where it invited parents and guardians to educate the children about various career paths.

Clad in a lawyer’s black gown with a white collar, Kimberley Mudzadzi, a Grade Six pupil said she wanted to be a social justice and human rights lawyer.

“I want to be a lawyer. I want to serve justice to other people and wearing this gown makes me feel I’m actually doing it right now. Seeing other people going to jail for wrong things, being prosecuted for wrong reasons is not good so I want to get people out of those situations. Seeing people being separated from their families for things that they have not done is wrong so I want to make that wrong right,” said Kimberley.

Another pupil, Mbikomuhle Ncube, who is in Grade Seven said he wanted to be a journalist and a pastor.

He said he wants to be a journalist so that he could spread accurate news in communities.

An Early Childhood Development pupil Devine Jigu, was confidently wearing a football jersey, shots and carrying a medal.

He dreams of being a footballer.

Devine is inspired by world-renowned Argentina and Paris Saint Germain footballer Lionel Messi and wants to win accolades just like him.

“I want to be a soccer champion and my favourite player is Messi and I want to be like him,” he said.

Charleston Trust Private School junior principal Mrs Karen Ndlovu said the institution wants pupils to have an appreciation of available careers at a tender age.

“We are trying to bring our learners to appreciate the modern world where they have to pursue different careers from the traditional ones such as teachers, police officers to modern ones. So we invited parents in different fields to come and talk to our learners in connection with modern careers such as being an artist, graphic designer and dentists among others,” said Mrs Ndlovu.

She said the response from parents was good as some of them managed to educate pupils on the different careers and their advantages on the job market.

Mrs Ndlovu said the school managed to attract bankers, doctors, human resources managers among others to talk to the pupils.

The infant school principal Ms Brinsinah Chikanya said they want to develop learners who independently select career paths as opposed to having parents deciding for them.

“We have been dramatising on the different careers, reciting poems and you name it. We even invited parents from different career fields who came and talked to our learners about different career paths. I think from today they are going to search more about different careers where there are traditional careers and modern careers which will guide them in selecting their suitable careers,” she said. – @nqotshili.