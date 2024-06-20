Watch: Pusheka Girl continues fight against educational disparity through sanitary pad donations

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Pusheka Girl, in collaboration with Harris Lodges and Entertainment and Slice Pizzeria, remains committed to empowering the girl child through ongoing donations of sanitary wear to schools.

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMr2A3Duy/

Earlier this week, they visited Newton West, distributing 80 pads to 22 girls at Simanyane Special School.

Board member Makaita Tekere, popularly known as Maxy, emphasised the importance of providing sanitary pads to ensure equal educational opportunities.

“We noticed that girls often miss school during their monthly cycle due to lack of sanitary pads. This initiative aims to level the playing field, ensuring girls can attend classes regularly,” she explained.

Since its inception in 2020, Pusheka Girl has donated sanitary wear to various areas including Gwanda, Tshabalala, Plumtree, Makokoba, Sizinda, SOS Village, and Isaiah Umuzi Wethu.

Maxy acknowledged the challenges faced in securing sponsorship, noting that many potential sponsors fail to follow through on commitments.

“As we continue to drive this initiative forward, we’ve encountered numerous challenges, particularly with sponsors who fail to fulfil their commitments. This setback hinders our progress in achieving our project goals.

“Despite challenges, we remain committed to our mission. We revisit schools every six months to check on the girls’ well-being and provide further donations,” she added.

Beyond teenage girls, Pusheka Girl promotes and empowers young women in business.

“Our goal is to support and promote the empowerment of young women entrepreneurs. We showcase members’ brands on our social media platforms and encourage cross-promotion among our members,” Maxy highlighted.

The company hosts quarterly business shower events, providing a platform for female entrepreneurs to showcase their businesses and network with peers across different sectors of the economy.

Maxy expressed optimism for future partnerships and continued advocacy for an empowered girl child.