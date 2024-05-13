WATCH: Quick flashes dazzle Bosso

FC Platinum striker Panashe Mutimbanyoka (right) tries to beat Highlanders FCs goalie Raphael Pitisi at Barbourfields Stadium during the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match yesterday. (Picture by Nkosizile Ndlovu)

Nkosilathi Sibanda at Barbourfields Stadium

Highlanders 0-2 FC Platinum

THE glory that laced Highlanders’ good start to the Castle Lager Premiership was dented as they succumbed to a two-nil loss against visiting FC Platinum at Barbourfields yesterday.

Early goals by FC Platinum, that came in a quick flash inside 10 minutes was all that separated the two teams.

FC Platinum opened the nets in two minutes of play through Juan Mutudza, who well positioned himself to finish off a co-ordinated play. Highlanders rear guard was caught off guard and exposed their goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi, who dived the wrong way and let in a beauty of a shot.

Inside the five minutes, Highlanders tried to raid upfront, making fast paces but the visitors’ defence was alert, marking close man-to-man, shutting out the efforts.

FC Platinum had the first corner, just in 10 minutes of play, Mutudza curled it and Lawrence Mhlanga rose high and nodded the second goal. It was two-nil.

Highlanders were not in their usual form. That trusted defensive line led by captain Peter Muduhwa was porous. The goalie was out of sorts in as much as he needed that rear cover.

After the second goal, Bosso attempted to regain composure and there was Mvelo Khoza with a thunderbolt that however, went wide.

Godfrey Makaruse, who was drafted in to replace Archford Faira, was tackled on his attack in the left lank by Hagiazo Magaya. It was a foul. Mbeba took the kick and skied it.

Bosso’s first corner came in the 30th minute. Prince Ndlovu took the task and got no takers at goal. Another corner kick came and Andrew Mbeba was trusted to pass it through, instead, the ball was blocked by Platinum’ Rainsome Pavari.

In that first stanza, Bosso’s midfield failed to create and maintain play. FC Platinum read the match so well and saw that Bosso had a huge lapse in the middle of the park, so much that they made a good advantage of blocking Highlanders’ best offensive moves, in the crosses, coming off the flanks.

The absence of the ever creative Melikhaya Ncube was felt. Ncube was serving a yellow card suspension.

At the 37th minute, Bosso had the chance to reply as McKinnon Mushore’s shot hit the upright post with the rebound landing on Prince Ndlovu’s boots, who let it wide and made the fans sigh in disbelief of a moment they saw as a redemption. However, it wasn’t to be.

FC Platinum had their second and third corners at 39 minutes taken by Panashe Mutimbanyoka. They yielded nothing. A forth corner cane their way in the 43rd minute. The whistle was blown to end the first-half. All was well for the Norman Mapeza-coached side.

In the opening 15 minutes of the second-, Highlanders will rue the chances they missed, they could have got the consolation and even levelled matters. Lynoth Chikuhwa had a near miss as he hit the ball to the far post. It was another opportunity for recovery. Showing off their Pure Platinum Play, the visitors could have netted their third goal through Hagiazo Magaya.

Both teams made changes in bringing in substitutes. FC Platinum were the first as they made a double substitution in 61 minutes when Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya came for Wilfred Muvirimi and Oscar Bhebhe for Davison Murowa.

Bosso, reeling under pressure, in the 66th minute brought Marvellous Chigumira, resting Mvelo Khoza. Calvin Chigonero came in for Devine Mhindirira. The losing side also brought in Talent Dube to replace Godfrey Makaruse in the 79th minute.

At the stroke of full time, in the 83rd minute, Mapeza made another change. Brighton Manhire replaced Shephard Mhlanga. Kelvin Mangiza was off for Mutudza.

For FC Platinum, the fresh legs could have been to cement the lead they enjoyed so well while for Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu it was a desperate search for goals that were elusive. It felt bad for Kaindu and he was in pain for not having Melikhaya on the fold.

He admitted his side wasn’t on point yesterday. It was Highlanders’ second loss in the campaign. Kaindu made a reference to Melikhaya Ncube’s absence which he said affected the team.

“We were unsettled in the first 10 minutes that we conceded two goals and it is always difficult to come back, especially against a team like FC Platinum. I think Melikhaya’s absence probably affected us.

“We didn’t convert chances that came our way. Our opponents scored the chances they got. What happened was failure to convert the numerous chances that we had. Even in the second-half we looked a stronger side but unfortunately we couldn’t get the goals from the chances we created.

FC Platinum coach, Norman Mapeza was a happy man and heaped praises on his charges.

He, however, said he didn’t expect the victory given Bosso’s legacy at Barbourfields and their record so far. – @NkosieLegend.