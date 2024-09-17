WATCH: Raging fire destroys 40+ NRZ passenger coaches

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

OVER 40 National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) decommissioned passenger coaches were yesterday burnt and reduced to shells in a suspected veld fire incident that broke out at the parastatal’s giant mechanical workshop in Bulawayo.

It took the Bulawayo Fire Brigade over four hours to contain the raging inferno that started at around 1pm.

The fire broke out around and quickly spread, engulfing the stationary multiple passenger coaches. No deaths or injuries were recorded.

The Bulawayo Fire Brigade deployed six fire tenders to contain the wild blaze, which was witnessed by the news crew, as firefighters resorted to connecting to the NRZ borehole system for more water.

Water bowsers from the council were also summoned to assist in the fight against the raging inferno.

“We had to bring water bowsers for more water to douse the fire, which preliminary investigations indicate could have been a veld fire that quickly spread and torched the passenger coaches,” said Bulawayo Fire Brigade acting chief fire officer, Mr Mhlangano Moyo, who was already on the scene.

“When we got to the scene of the fire at the NRZ Mechanical Workshop, we found out that the fire had spread in all directions and several coaches were already alight.

“We managed to contain the fire and the team will continue to monitor the situation on the ground. Investigations will continue.”

The destroyed passenger coaches were decommissioned by the NRZ some time back but were still worth millions of dollars, according to NRZ public relations manager, Mr Andrew Kunambura.

“The fire destroyed multiple decommissioned coaches, which were awaiting to be disposed of in the form of scrap metal and the process to do that was already underway,” he commented.

“The fire broke out around lunchtime and we are not yet sure what caused the fire but we suspect that since a lot of people pass through this place, someone could have dropped a cigarette stub that ignited a veld fire.

“The fire spread very fast and the City of Bulawayo Fire Brigade reacted very quickly and put out the fire.

“Fortunately, none of our employees were injured and no death was recorded. Investigations are still underway and we will inform the nation on what exactly started the fire in due course.”

He said the value of the decommissioned coaches will be ascertained when the tender for the sale of scrap metal is advertised.

“The coaches might have been decommissioned but they remained valuable NRZ property and for as long as the NRZ can realise something out of the sale of the scrap metal, then the coaches remain important assets,” said Mr Kunambura.

He commended the Bulawayo Fire Brigade for the swift reaction to the fire, which he said could have spread out of control and caused massive damage.

As the Fire Brigade was busy extinguishing the fire, NRZ employees were moving operational locomotives away from the scene of the blaze to safeguard the valuable assets.