Watch: “Ranganai henyu”: Teary Dorcas Moyo collects brand new car, US$20k

Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub

Gospel musician Dorcas Moyo has officially collected the brand-new Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD6 and US$20 000 gifted to her by Wicknell Chivayo earlier this week. The handover took place at a car dealership in Harare.

An emotional Moyo expressed deep gratitude for the generous gesture.

“Blessed is the hand that gives more than the one that receives. I pen this message with utmost disbelief and heartfelt appreciation. This level of generosity should never go unnoticed,” she wrote.

https://youtube.com/shorts/-gL25pdnLPo

“I’m truly short of words to express my sincerest thanks to you, my brother Sir Wicknell, for this unmatched divine deed. May God the Almighty continue to bless you beyond human comprehension. Please accept this message from the depths of my heart.”

Moyo was presented with the vehicle as a way of cheering her up after she recently made headlines for a statement she posted on March 31: “Ranganai henyu asi zvichakona” (You might plot, but it won’t succeed).