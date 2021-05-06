WATCH: Rapper, eMKlass promotes Iminyela suburb

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

UP-AND-COMING rapper, eMKlass is promoting his Iminyela suburb, one of the oldest townships in Bulawayo, through rap music with his latest work being testament.

The 26-year-old artiste on Tuesday dropped visuals of his latest offering, ‘Everyday’, which talks about day-to-day life with inspiration from his Iminyela suburb upbringing.

A former footballer whose injury ended his career, eMKlass (born Mbulelo Mpofu) said his latest offering also celebrates the unity of people from different language communities.

“The track Everyday which I’ve just released with visuals shot by Brooklyn Films International celebrates the universal language of love by fusing IsiNdebele and Shona. I featured King Ryder on the song and my homegirl Sizani Ncube on the visuals.

“The track is all about promoting Iminyela suburb which, for a while, hasn’t had big artistes emerging as before,” said eMKlass.

The passionate artiste said he is working on shooting more videos for his songs with his music accessible on YouTube, SoundCloud, Audiomack and SlikourOnLife.

He said his musical journey started way back when they had what they called ‘sparring’ sessions with his colleagues in high school.

“I specialise mostly in love songs as I want to touch souls of those who’ve been hurt by their loved ones while also celebrating love and sharing some of my personal relationship experiences.

“My first song was BAE (Before Anyone Else) which featured Svbb Zirro and MG in 2016. The song was part of an EP titled, Rise Up. Last year, I released a singles collection titled The Klatch,” said the Nust publishing degree student who is currently an intern at Zimpapers’ Bulawayo online department.

Turning to his life on the football pitch, eMKlass said: “Before music, I was a competitive soccer player, but a hernia injury stopped me right in my tracks. I’m also a blogger, content creator and sports pundit.” – @mthabisi_mthire