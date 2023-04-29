WATCH: ‘Re-engagement is working, ZITF proves it’

From left: Minister of Industry and Commerce Dr Sekai Nzenza, King Mswati III, European Union Ambassador Jobst Von Kirchmann and ZITF chair Busia Moyo. The European Union won the best foreign exhibitor award yesterday

Nqobile Tshili

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday said his Government’s foreign policy is yielding positive results as evidenced by the increase in foreign exhibitors at the 63rd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF). Foreign exhibits increased by a remarkable 30 percent compared to last year which is confirmation that the Second Republic’s re-engagement and economic diplomacy drive is positioning the country well in global markets.

The ZITF trade showcase whose theme this year is: “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness” was officially opened by King Mswati III of Eswatini. Prior to the official opening of the event, President Mnangagwa and King Mswati III toured the stands of both local and foreign exhibitors.

The foreign exhibitors who included the United States of America, European Union and Belarus among others, were in Hall 4. During the tour the two Presidents would stop and chat with exhibitors, including European Union Ambassador Jobst Von Kirchmann. At the Zanu-PF stand in Hall 5, President Mnangagwa was given a branded sun hat.

In an interview at the end of the tour, President Mnangagwa expressed his satisfaction with the quality of exhibitions on display and said the fair helps amplify Zimbabwe’s position of being a friend to all and an enemy to none.

“The numbers are increasing, the Americans are here, the British are here and the EU is here. What more would we want? Everybody is here. The engagement and re-engagement policy is bearing fruits,” he said.

On a lighter note, the President said the foreigners could have been attracted by the fact that King Mswati III was the guest. He said King Mswati III is expected to again grace the event next year.

President Mnangagwa said he was also impressed by the quality of exhibitions that were displayed this year saying they have an element of royalty.

He said the enthusiasm that was shown at ZITF is an indicator that Zimbabwe is on track towards becoming an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

“It is better than last year in terms of numbers and quality of exhibitions. All these exhibitions that we have seen are just fantastic and majestic and this is beyond Vision 2030.

I believe we are going to achieve our vision and with the enthusiasm that we see both with our people and those who are exhibiting, I’m so satisfied that we are going in the right direction,” said President Mnangagwa.

King Mswati III also praised the exhibitions and the significant development he observed in Zimbabwe since his last visit 28 years ago.

“I must say I was here in 1995 and there has been a lot of change, a lot of development even from the city of Bulawayo. I’m impressed with the exhibitors who are here and it’s quite a number of them compared to the last time when we were here. So I want to say well done,” he said.

Later King Mswati officially opened the trade expo at the main ZITF arena and apart from President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, other high-ranking officials that witnessed the event include Vice-President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza, ZITF board chairperson Mr Busisa Moyo, officials from different local authorities and other senior Government officials.–@nqotshili