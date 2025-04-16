WATCH: Record demand for ZITF 2025: All traditional exhibition space sold out

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

ALL traditional exhibition space at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair has been taken up with additional space created for exhibitors, ZITF Company board chair Mr Busisa Moyo has said.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mr Moyo said “Preparations for the ZITF 2025 edition, taking place from 21-26 April 2025 at the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City in Bulawayo, are at an advanced stage, with exhibitors currently on the ground setting up their exhibits so they are ready for the show.

“Traditional exhibition space is 100 percent full and the ZITF Company has prepared extra space to accommodate the high volume of exhibitors currently standing at 596. Currently direct exhibitors have taken up 51,204.62 Square Meters of exhibition space”

He added, “We can confirm the participation of 45 direct international exhibitors with 28 Countries represented in the show, a notable increase from last year’s 27 countries”

The exhibition runs from Monday to Saturday next week under theme Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape.”