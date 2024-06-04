WATCH: Records and archival professionals meet in Bulawayo

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE two-day Association of Archives and Records Management Practitioners of Zimbabwe (AARMPZ) conference kicked off in Bulawayo on Tuesday to discuss challenges and opportunities in the sector.

The conference is being held for the second-year running and is expected to end on Thursday.

It has brought players in both the public and private sector at a time when the profession is navigating challenges brought by technology advancement.

Running under the theme: Repositioning the records and archival profession for the attainment of sustainable development goals, the conference aims at tackling issues that affect records management in modern day.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube is expected to deliver a keynote address on Wednesday.

Some of the topics to be deliberated during the conference is how Artificial Intelligence can be integrated into records management, protection of historic data and combating of corruption through data management.

AARMPZ president Mr Shepherd Kondiwa said the conference is aimed at tackling emerging challenges in the management of data.

“This is our second annual conference and we are meeting to strategise about the importance of managing records but when we are getting to the digital era. Right now there is a training workshop that is going on where we are talking about disaster management,” said Mr Kondiwa.

“The other one is on the use of artificial intelligence in the management of records and archives. We have drawn participants from all walks of life, from Government, the private sector and universities and even churches keen on managing records.”

-@nqotshili