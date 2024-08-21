[Watch] Reigning Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios visits Victoria Falls to promote Zimbabwean Tourism

Leonard Ncube – [email protected]

REIGNING Miss Universe World Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua who is in the country as part of her global tour has arrived in Victoria Falls where she is expected to sample local tourism attractions.

She landed at the Victoria Falls Airport this morning where she was welcomed by Vice President General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga’s wife Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga who is patron of Miss Universe Zimbabwe.

Palacios is also accompanied by Miss Universe Zimbabwe licence holder Tendai Hunda and a delegation comprising local and international partners.

She is visiting the country courtesy of Miss Universe Zimbabwe organisers in conjunction with Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

She arrived on Monday and had some activities in Harare on Tuesday before flying to Victoria Falls this morning.

The tour is part of her world tour before she hands over the title to her successor in November.

Her visit comes hardly a month after Nicaragua opened its Embassy in Harare as the two countries strengthen their ties.

Palacios was crowned the 2023 Miss Universe, in El Salvador’s capital, San Salvador taking over from R’Bonney Gabriel of the US.

Anntonia Porsild of Thailand was first runner-up while Australian model Moraya Wilson was voted second.

Palacios’ win marked the first-ever time a Nicaraguan won Miss Universe and she is making a maiden visit to Victoria Falls and the country.

She had previously represented Nicaragua in the 2017 Teen Miss Universe pageant, getting a place in the top 10, and in the 2021 Miss World pageant.

After landing, Palacios briefly joined Ilembe Shining Stars imbube group at the airport on the dance floor as she started sampling local culture and music.

She was given a spear and shield as she enjoyed the music and confessed she loves dancing.

“I love dancing and I am so happy to be here. The people are amazing, very humble. The people are amazing, very humble and are making me feel at home,” said Palacios about Zimbabwe’s hospitality.

She said she loved the weather as she freely interacted with people.

Palacios said she will help market Zimbabwe to the world.

“The reason we are here is for every single person around the world to have knowledge about the beautiful country Zimbabwe. So absolutely, I will market Zimbabwe. I am excited to be here, it’s my first time in Zimbabwe and Victoria Falls and I know it is one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World” she said.

Col Baloyi-Chiwenga said the visit was strategic to cement bilateral relations and promote the brand Zimbabwe campaign.

“We are here in Victoria Falls bringing the reigning Miss Universe 2023so we thought it was very prudent that we bring her here because you can never enjoy Zimbabwe without coming to Victoria Falls which we know is one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.

“Bringing her here is part of the strategy by the Universe to support Government efforts to promote brand Zimbabwe because we realised that more often Zimbabwe receives unnecessary negative publicity and when visitors come here they start to appreciate the good things about Zimbabwe. So we have been hosting our guest and we are so happy to be here,” she said.

Col Baloyi-Chiwenga said the tour is also meant to support Government diplomatic efforts after Nicaragua opened an embassy in Harare.

The Miss Universe is also interacting with local models including budding beauties so they learn from the visiting queen.

From the airport they went to the hotel and are expected to sample a number of activities including interaction with elephants, walk with lions, sunset cruise, tour of the falls and Boma Dinner and Drum Show. -@ncubeleon