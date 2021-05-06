WATCH: Remember your first love?…Songstress Mimmie is here to remind you

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Do you remember your first love and that sense of euphoria, excitement and feeling that you finally found someone you were compatible with on many levels?

Well, songstress Mimmie is here to remind you of how falling in love for the first time felt like when she drops visuals for her track, First Love tomorrow.

The track is off her recently released four-track EP titled They Love Mimmie which features tracks, Bambelela, Because of you and One time.

Mimmie said the video, her second in her musical career, will soothe the hearts of many.

For Mimmie, her first love still remains one of her “good friends.”

“This is my second video that was shot by Marcus. The video gives flesh to how it feels like being with your first love and it’ll evoke those feelings and emotions.

“Fans should prepare to fall in love all over again and remember how it felt to be in love with their first crush or love,” said Mimmie who recently awed music lovers at the debut Jabulani Jazz Festival. – @mthabisi_mthire