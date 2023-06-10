WATCH: Resilient journey of actress battling health challenges

Bongani Ndlovu, [email protected]

IN the realm of showbiz, where glitz and glamour often steal the spotlight, there are hidden stories of struggle and resilience.

Precious Makulumo, once a celebrated actress who graced Zimbabwean screens in the hit drama series Amakorokoza, now finds herself facing a harsh reality.

Despite her talent and accomplishments, Makulumo’s health has taken centre stage, adding an unexpected plot twist to her life.

Living with a heart condition, diabetes, and high blood pressure, Makulumo faces daily battles both on and off the screen.

At one point, she endured five months without medication, a direct consequence of the dire straits the arts industry finds itself in.

The financial burden imposed by her three ailments amounts to over US$170 per month for medications alone, with an additional US$70 required for doctors’ fees when necessary.

Fortunately, a glimmer of hope emerged as fellow artistes Raisedon Baya and Prince “Dr Gasolo” Mazilankatha stepped forward to raise awareness about Makulumo’s health struggles.

Dr Gasolo, upon learning about her medical challenges, took it upon himself to seek help from the artistic community and the public at large.

Recognising the importance of supporting artistes who contribute their talent and creativity to society.

“The value of talent and artistic excellence rests with the artiste’s family, supporters, and fans. We must ensure they continue to excel in their artistic endeavours.”

Dr Gasolo revealed that Makulumo requires eight different sets of tablets each month to manage her health conditions effectively.

In a heartfelt plea, he shared, “Our own daughter of the soil, Sis Precious, well-known for her stage and TV acting, is ill and has been sick for a while. She suffers from two chronic and debilitating conditions.

The treatment and management of these conditions are expensive and out of reach for her.

Hence, we humbly reach out to you and appeal to your kind hearts to donate funds or medication that will aid her fight against diabetes and her heart condition.”

Makulumo confirmed her ongoing battle with health issues that she had silently endured since October of the previous year.

“I have had high blood pressure and diabetes for the past three years, but the heart condition is something I have had since I was young.

It used to be manageable, but as time went on and with financial constraints, it has worsened,” revealed Makulumo, her voice tinged with vulnerability.

The steep cost of medical bills poses a significant challenge for Makulumo.

“My main problem is the medication, which is expensive. Every month, I have to buy a prescription costing US$176.

Additionally, maintaining a healthy diet, crucial for those with diabetes and high blood pressure, also comes at a high price,” she explained.

The financial strain is further intensified by the need for regular doctor visits, which require an additional US$70 per consultation.

Makulumo shared her worries: “At the moment, I was given a letter to see a specialist, and the cost is about US$70.

So now I have to add that to the money for medication, which amounts to US$246 per month.”

The scarcity of funds often forces Makulumo to endure lengthy periods without medication.

“The struggle is that I go for two to three months without the medication. Like now, the last time I bought the medication was in April, and it’s now June.

During these gaps, I resort to using ginger and garlic as substitutes, trying to buy time until I can afford my medications.”

The severity of her condition was made evident when Makulumo experienced a dizzy spell in town, resulting in the unfortunate loss of her belongings to thieves.

“I now have a problem with dizziness, and the doctor said it’s because my blood pressure will be high or my blood sugar will be too low.

My phone was once stolen while I had a dizzy spell in town. I thought people were helping me, but in actual fact, some were searching my belongings.”

The challenges she faces in maintaining her health are compounded by the struggle to secure well-paying acting jobs.

“As artistes, we work on some productions without receiving payment, and we end up not pursuing those who owe us money.

It was my artiste friends who reached out to me, wondering why I had been quiet. They discovered that I was ill.”

Amid the difficulties she endures, Makulumo remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support from those who have recognised her contributions to the arts.

She emphasised the importance of raising awareness not only for her own circumstances but also for the wider artistic community.

“People would ask me why I had been suffering alone in silence. I would tell them that if I, as an artiste, I am facing such challenges, how about others? Especially someone who has been in the industry for so long.”

Born on April 11, 1968, at Mpilo Central Hospital, Makulumo’s journey in the arts began long before her rise to fame.

Growing up in Barbourfields suburb, she attended Mzilikazi Primary School before continuing her education at Dominican Convent, where she completed Form Two.

She later completed her high school studies at Thornhill High School in Gweru.

After high school, Makulumo returned to Bulawayo Polytechnic to pursue a Business Studies programme.

It was during her time working at Meikles Departmental Store in Bulawayo from 1988 to 1995 that she met her husband Cuthbert, who is now self-employed.

She also crossed paths with veteran actress Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda, who worked at the store. The bond they formed went beyond friendship, evolving into a sisterly connection.

A turning point in Makulumo’s life came in 2002 when she decided to leave her job at the departmental store and dedicate herself to caring for her three sons.

However, unforeseen health challenges have since taken centre stage, redirecting the course of her life.

As Precious Makulumo battles her health conditions with resilience and determination, the support of the artistic community and the public at large remains vital.

Well-wishers can contact her directly or contribute by visiting her residence at 22/706 Mpopoma. Alternatively, donations can be made through Raisedon Baya or Desmond at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe.